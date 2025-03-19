AGL65.7▼ -2.56 (-0.04%)AIRLINK184▲ 0.14 (0.00%)BOP12.1▲ 0.28 (0.02%)CNERGY7.51▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.51▲ 0.1 (0.01%)DFML47.1▲ 1.12 (0.02%)DGKC135.19▲ 2.43 (0.02%)FCCL48.5▲ 2.12 (0.05%)FFL16.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)HUBC139.6▲ 4.51 (0.03%)HUMNL13.1▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.63▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.3▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF60.52▲ 1.35 (0.02%)NBP76.76▲ 2.75 (0.04%)OGDC222.35▼ -0.71 (0.00%)PAEL44.69▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.68▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL186.7▼ -0.35 (0.00%)PRL36.45▲ 0.18 (0.00%)PTC24.62▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)SEARL101.5▲ 0.55 (0.01%)TELE8▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL35.4▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.35▲ 0.52 (0.05%)TREET22.49▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG70.5▲ 3.88 (0.06%)UNITY29.56▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)WTL1.35▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia hit historic high – 19 March 2025

Pakistani Market Sees Rs52600 Surge In Gold Rates In 2024 Check Annual Stats Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (March 19) soared to historic high as it stood at 4,210 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,613 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 11,229.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 10:00 am March 19, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal exchange rate against Pakistani rupee in open market stood at Rs74.31. The selling rate of the Riyal also remained unchanged at Rs75.10 on the first day of new business week.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of agreement.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Per Tola Gold Price touches Rs317,350 in Pakistan amid record buying

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 18 March, 2025

  • Featured, Gold Rate

Gold prices hit new Peak in Pakistan after single-day gain of Rs1100 per tola

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia moves up – 17 March 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer