Germany updates travel advice for US: Read details here

BERLIN – The government of Germany has updated the travel advice for those traveling to the United States in the wake of recent events.

The travel advice was updated after three German nationals were denied entry and detained as they tried to enter the United States though the country’s foreign ministry asserts that the updated guidance doesn’t constitute an official travel warning to the US.

“A criminal conviction in the United States, false information regarding the purpose of stay, or even a slight overstay of the visa upon entry or exit can lead to arrest, detention, and deportation upon entry or exit,” reads a statement on the ministry’s website.

It has also been cautioned that possessing an electronic system for travel authorisation (ESTA) does not automatically guarantee entry into the US.

A ministry spokesperson told German daily Der Spiegel that the final decision on whether a person should be allowed entry to the United States or otherwise rests with the American border authorities as is the case with Germany.

Though Germany has clarified that the update does not constitute a travel warning, the recent change comes after three immigration-related cases came to the fore.

Last week, a German man with a green card residency permit was detained at Boston airport after returning from Luxembourg. The family members say that he has been held in detention since then.

Moreover, in another case, a 25-year-old German was detained while crossing the border from Mexico with his American fiancee in February. The German had to spent two weeks in detention before being sent back to Germany.

In another case, a 29-year-old woman who was also stopped at the US-Mexican border in January was returned to Germany last week.

The cases have prompted authorities to caution the travelers regarding the regulations in place to avoid any discomfort. It is to be highlighted that few recent events in the US have stirred panic among the Green Card Holders. The potential deportation of a Columbia University student and the statement of Vice President, Vance that Green Card holders have no indefinite right to stay in the United States have raised concerns among the foreigners.