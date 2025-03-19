Gold rate in Pakistan today, 19 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, was recorded at PKR 314,400 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 269,550 per 10g.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 314,400
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 314,400
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 269,550
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 26,955
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.