US visa not a birthright, says Secretary of State

Man Arrested For Trying To Obtain Us Visa For Fake Cancer Treatment
WASHINGTON – The United States’ Secretary of State has emphasized that the visa of United States is not a birthright, a statement that further reflects the upcoming policies of the Trump administration.

“I don’t know when we’ve got it in our head that a visa is some sort of birthright. It is not. It is a visitor into our country, and if you violate the terms of your visitation, you are going to leave,” asserted Marco Rubio.

The statement comes amid a spree of deportations by the Trump administration at a time when the regime is reviewing its national security and enhancing immigration controls to scrutinize who could be allowed entry to the country.

Rubio’s statement was further bolstered by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem who said it is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America but added that when you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.

‘I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathisers use the CBP Home app to self-deport,’ Noem added.

It is to be highlighted that the statement comes days after Vice President, JD Vance clarified that the Green Card does not allow indefinite stay in the country. His statement came in reference to a Columbia University graduate student and green card holder, Mahmoud Khalil who was recently arrested for allegedly spreading pro-Hamas content.

Vance clarified that the Trump administration was ready to act against student visa holders or other non-citizens involved in activities considered a threat.

“I think we’ll certainly see some people who get deported on student visas if we determine that it’s not in the best interest of the United States to have them in our country,’ he added.

Web Desk Staff

