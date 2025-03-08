Pakistan Gold prices go down to Rs306,000 per tola; Check March 8 rates list

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down by Rs1000 per tola to Rs3lac, six thousand per tola on Saturday amid a plunge in international prices.
Data shared by the Saraffa Association show bullion prices moving down by Rs1,000, settling at Rs306,000. while 10 grams also fell by Rs858 to Rs262,345.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|Old Price
|New Price
|Change
|Gold per tola
|Rs307,000
|Rs306,000
|-Rs1,000
|Gold 10 grams
|Rs263,203
|Rs262,345
|– Rs858
APGJSA reported the price at $2,910 per ounce, a decrease of $11 during the day (with an additional $20 premium).
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|Price
|6-March
|Rs304,000
|5-March
|Rs307,000
|4-March
|Rs306,300
|3-March
|Rs301,500
|1-March
|Rs300,000
|28-Feb
|Rs300,500
|27-Feb
|Rs303,000
Silver Rates
Along with Gold prices, silver rates also moved down by Rs12 to reach Rs3,388.
