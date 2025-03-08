AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan Gold prices go down to Rs306,000 per tola; Check March 8 rates list

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down by Rs1000 per tola to Rs3lac, six thousand per tola on Saturday amid a plunge in international prices.

Data shared by the Saraffa Association show bullion prices moving down by Rs1,000, settling at Rs306,000. while 10 grams also fell by Rs858 to Rs262,345.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Old Price New Price Change
Gold per tola Rs307,000 Rs306,000 -Rs1,000
Gold 10 grams Rs263,203 Rs262,345 – Rs858

APGJSA reported the price at $2,910 per ounce, a decrease of $11 during the day (with an additional $20 premium).

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
6-March Rs304,000
5-March Rs307,000
4-March Rs306,300
3-March Rs301,500
1-March Rs300,000
28-Feb Rs300,500
27-Feb Rs303,000

Silver Rates 

Along with Gold prices, silver rates also moved down by Rs12 to reach Rs3,388.

Gold Price Today 7 March 2025: Pakistani markets see another hike in line with global market

Web Desk (Lahore)

