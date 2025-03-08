Nadia Hussain’s husband, Atif Khan, arrested in Mega Fraud Scandal

KARACHI – Federal Investigators detained Atif Ahmed Khan, the husband of Lollywood star Nadia Hussain in a major bank fraud case.

Khan, who formerly led Bank Alfalah Securities, was nabbed in a raid conducted by FIA’s Corporate Crime Circle at the couple’s residence.

The arrest follows after a complaint was lodged by BOD of Bank Alfalah Securities, which led to a probe into allegations of embezzlement of funds and other financial misconduct. According to the FIA, Atif Ahmed Khan is accused of using company funds for personal trading, with reports indicating that he used staggering Rs80 million for this.

He is also accused of illegally acquiring 60 crores of third-party funds, which were allegedly paid out from company resources at inflated rates. The investigation also revealed that the accused was assisted by former CFO Faisal Shaikh and Imtiaz Ahmed in facilitating the fraud.

Amid serious allegations, the Salam Zindagi star has not issued any statement on the situation. The couple, who married in 2003, has four children together. Nadia launched her beauty venture, besides her acting career.

FIA is continuing its investigation, and more details are expected to emerge as the interrogation of Atif Ahmed Khan and other individuals involved in the case unfolds.