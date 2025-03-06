Gold rate in Pakistan today, 6 March, 2025

KARACHI—The price of gold in Pakistan on Thursday, March 06, 2025, was recorded at PKR 310,800 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 266,470 per 10g.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Lahore
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Islamabad
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Peshawar
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Quetta
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Sialkot
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Hyderabad
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Faisalabad
|PKR 310,800
|PKR 3,421
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 310,800
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 266,470
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 26,647
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.