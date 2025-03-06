Gold rate in Pakistan today, 6 March, 2025

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421 Lahore PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421 Islamabad PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421 Peshawar PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421 Quetta PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421 Sialkot PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421 Hyderabad PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421 Faisalabad PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 310,800 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 266,470 Per Gram Gold PKR 26,647

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.