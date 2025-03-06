AGL59.6▲ 0.58 (0.01%)AIRLINK176.91▲ 2.31 (0.01%)BOP12.83▲ 0.31 (0.02%)CNERGY7.4▲ 0.07 (0.01%)DCL9.06▲ 0.16 (0.02%)DFML45.01▼ -0.09 (0.00%)DGKC122.1▲ 2.66 (0.02%)FCCL41.46▲ 1.53 (0.04%)FFL14.69▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC134▲ 0.37 (0.00%)HUMNL12.96▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.41▲ 0.04 (0.01%)KOSM6.06▲ 0.05 (0.01%)MLCF54.69▲ 1.5 (0.03%)NBP80.03▲ 0.22 (0.00%)OGDC213.5▲ 0.59 (0.00%)PAEL41.5▲ 0.4 (0.01%)PIBTL10.08▲ 0.5 (0.05%)PPL173.9▲ 2.79 (0.02%)PRL33.8▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PTC23.25▲ 0.23 (0.01%)SEARL92▲ 0.63 (0.01%)TELE7.91▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL31▲ 0.13 (0.00%)TPLP11.01▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TREET20.5▲ 0.13 (0.01%)TRG58.75▲ 0.45 (0.01%)UNITY28.99▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 6 March, 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI—The price of gold in Pakistan on Thursday, March 06, 2025, was recorded at PKR 310,800 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 266,470 per 10g.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 310,800 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 310,800
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 266,470
Per Gram Gold PKR 26,647

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices soar in Saudi Arabia amid US trade war – 05 March 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices decrease in Saudi Arabia – 04 March 2025

  • Gold Rate

Per Tola Gold price moves up by Rs1500 per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates here

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices dip in Saudi Arabia – 03 March 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer