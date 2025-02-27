Big drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan on February 27; Check New Rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw big drop in local markets as per tola rates moved down by Rs3300 on February 27, 2025 Thursday, with new rate hovering around Rs303,000.

Data shared by the Saraffa Association shows price of 24-carat gold coming down to 3,300, now standing at Rs303,000. Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold has also dropped by Rs2,829, bringing it down to Rs259,773.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price Cut New Price Gold Per Tola Rs 3,300 Rs 303,000 Gold per 10gm Rs 2,829 Rs 259,773

Globally, bullion saw drop of USD29 dollars, settling at $2,887 per ounce amid the latest revision.

This recent decline follows a similar reduction in gold prices yesterday, when the cost of gold per tola dropped by 2,400 rupees, bringing the price to 306,300 rupees.

Gold continues to remain safe haven, especially during periods of inflation, political instability, and economic uncertainty. Throughout history, it has been used as both currency and a store of wealth. In times of uncertainty, investors often turn to gold as a stable asset.

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week