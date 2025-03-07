AGL53.96▼ -4.63 (-0.08%)AIRLINK177.92▲ 0.92 (0.01%)BOP12.88▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.58▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.39▲ 0.23 (0.03%)DFML47▲ 2.15 (0.05%)DGKC126.68▲ 4.35 (0.04%)FCCL45.99▲ 3.97 (0.09%)FFL15.16▲ 0.32 (0.02%)HUBC132.04▲ 2.53 (0.02%)HUMNL13.29▲ 0.33 (0.03%)KEL4.46▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM6.06▲ 0 (0.00%)MLCF56.63▲ 2.12 (0.04%)NBP81.56▲ 0.27 (0.00%)OGDC223.84▲ 1.26 (0.01%)PAEL41.51▲ 0.21 (0.01%)PIBTL9.88▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)PPL186.63▲ 2.64 (0.01%)PRL34.9▲ 0.59 (0.02%)PTC23.53▲ 0.19 (0.01%)SEARL94.96▲ 3.89 (0.04%)TELE7.87▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.08▲ 0.1 (0.00%)TPLP10.93▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET21.09▲ 0.34 (0.02%)TRG59.2▲ 0.48 (0.01%)UNITY29.28▼ -0.14 (0.00%)WTL1.35▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold Price Today 7 March 2025: Pakistani markets see another hike in line with global market

Gold Rates In Pakistan Dip By Rs750 To Rs286700 Per Tola See Full Rate List
ISLAMABAD – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed surge on Friday as price of gold per tola moved up by Rs3,000, reaching Rs307,000 in the local market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows the price of 10 grams of yellow metal inched up by Rs2,571, settling at Rs263,203.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Price Change
Gold per Tola Rs307,000 +Rs3,000
Gold per 10 Grams Rs263,203 +Rs2,571

The surge in bullion comes amid a decline on Thursday, as prices took plunge by same Rs3,000. Globally, bullion saw positive shift on Friday as price hovered around $2,920 per ounce, after a $28 increase from Monday.

In addition to gold, silver prices also climbed up, with the cost of silver per tola increasing by Rs31, reaching Rs3,400.

Gold Price in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold
5-March Rs307,000
4-March Rs306,300
3-March Rs301,500
1-March Rs300,000
28-Feb Rs300,500
27-Feb Rs303,000
26-Feb Rs306,300

 

Big Fall in Gold Prices in Pakistan after record hike; Check New Rates here

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

