Gold rate in Pakistan today, 8 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Saturday, February 08, 2025, was recorded at PKR 299,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 256,860 per 10g.

However, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs1,346, and 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,154 on Friday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Lahore PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Islamabad PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Peshawar PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Quetta PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Sialkot PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Hyderabad PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Faisalabad PKR 299,600 PKR 3,421
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold PKR 299,600
Per 10Gram Gold PKR 256,860
Per Gram Gold PKR 25,686

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Web Desk Staff

