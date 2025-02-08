Gold rate in Pakistan today, 8 February, 2025

KARACHI—The gold price in Pakistan on Saturday, February 08, 2025, was recorded at PKR 299,600 for 24-karat gold. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 256,860 per 10g.

However, the price of 1 tola increased by Rs1,346, and 10-gram gold rose by Rs1,154 on Friday.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad