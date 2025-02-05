AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia see no change – 05 February 2025

Pakistani Market Sees Rs52600 Surge In Gold Rates In 2024 Check Annual Stats Here
LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (February 05) stands at 3,953 Saudi Riyal (SAR), according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,393 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 10,501.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 10:05 am February 05, 2025.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of agreement.

The prime minister welcomed the signing of Oil Import Financing Facility according to which Pakistan will receive the oil on deferred payment.

This project will strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience by securing a stable supply of petroleum products while reducing immediate fiscal burdens.

Our Correspondent

Recomended

