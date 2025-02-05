AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

10th Class Date Sheet 2025 BISE Punjab Boards Online

10th Class Date Sheet 2025 Bise Punjab Boards Online
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Class 10 Matric Annual Exams 2025 are set to start from March 4, 2025, Tuesday, and first paper is of Arabic for First Group and Second Group students will appear for History.

Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 Punjab Boards

Date Morning Evening
04 March 2025 Arabic (1st Group) History (2nd Group)
05 March 2025 English Compulsory (1st Group) English Compulsory (2nd Group)
06 March 2025 Economics Health & Physical Education
07 March 2025 Biology (1st Group), Computer Science (1st Group) Biology (2nd Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (2nd Group)
10 March 2025 Biology (1st Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (1st Group) Islamiyat (Compulsory) (2nd Group)
11 March 2025 Tarjama-Tul-Quran-Ul-Majeed (1st Group) Tarjama-Tul-Quran-Ul-Majeed (2nd Group), Ethics for Non-Muslims (old/new)
12 March 2025 Islamiyat (Compulsory) (1st Group) Islamiyat (Compulsory) (2nd Group)
13 March 2025 Persian Civics
14 March 2025 Chemistry (1st Group), General Science (1st Group) Chemistry (2nd Group), General Science (2nd Group)
17 March 2025 Math (Arts/Science) (1st Group) Biology (2nd Group), Computer Science (2nd Group)
18 March 2025 Education
19 March 2025 Urdu (Compulsory) (1st Group) Element of Home Economics (2nd Group)
20 March 2025 Element of Home Economics (1st Group) Element of Home Economics (2nd Group)
21 March 2025 Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) (1st Group) Pakistan Studies (Compulsory) (2nd Group)
24 March 2025 Punjabi (1st Group) Math (Arts/Science) (2nd Group)

On March 5th, English Compulsory will be held for both groups, with the 1st Group in the morning and the 2nd Group in the evening. The exams continue with Economics on March 6th, Health & Physical Education in the evening, followed by Biology and Computer Science for both groups on March 7th. On March 10th, both Biology and Advanced Islamic Studies are scheduled, along with Islamiyat Compulsory for the 2nd Group in the evening.

This year, Matric exams are in Ramadan and students across Punjab are feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness. After months of intense preparation, the candidates are eager to see the results and are looking forward to transitioning to higher classes.

With the release of the 10th Class Date Sheet by the Punjab Boards, students of Lahore and Punjab boards will have chance to plan and organize their study schedules effectively.

Class 9 Date Sheet 2025 Punjab

Date Subject
25-03-2025 English
27-03-2025 Biology/Computer Science
28-03-2025 Tarjuma Quran
07-04-2025 Chemistry/General Science
08-04-2025 Pakistan Studies (Supply Students)
10-04-2025 Urdu
11-04-2025 Islamiat (Compulsory)
14-04-2025 Mathematics
17-04-2025 Physics/Islamiat Elective

BISE Lahore Class 9 Date Sheet for 2025 Exams

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan, Technology

CM Laptop Scheme Distribution Date Update Feb 2025

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pak President Zardari, Xi Jinping vow deeper cooperation in high-level talks in Beijing

  • CPEC, Pakistan

Naqvi, Qi Yanjun focus on strengthening Pak-China security ties, intelligence networks

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan PM Shehbaz again offers olive branch to India for Peaceful Kashmir Dialogue

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer