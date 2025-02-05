Most Powerful Countries in World 2025: Where does Pakistan stand?

Global power dynamics continue to evolve, with top world powers like US and China vying for dominance across military, economic, and global politics.

A recent ranking by US News & World Report classifies top powerful nations in 2025, with United States topping the list, followed by China and Russia. However, key nations like Pakistan, despite military might and huge population, were not anywhere in top 10 list of most powerful countries in the world.

This recent ranking by US News and World Report lists countries by population, GDP, and other factors. United States leads the list with GDP of $27.4 trillion and a population of 335 million, China follows with a GDP of $17.8 trillion and a massive population of 1.41 billion, making it the largest country by population in Asia. Russia, with a GDP of $2.02 trillion and a population of 144 million, ranks third.

UK, with a GDP of $3.34 trillion and a population of 68.4 million, is the leading economy in Europe. Germany, another European country, ranks fifth with a GDP of $4.46 trillion and 84.5 million people.

Top 10 Powerful Countries in World 2025

Rank Country GDP 1 United States $27.4 trillion 2 China $17.8 trillion 3 Russia $2.02 trillion 4 United Kingdom $3.34 trillion 5 Germany $4.46 trillion 6 South Korea $1.71 trillion 7 France $3.03 trillion 8 Japan $4.21 trillion 9 Saudi Arabia $1.07 trillion 10 Israel $510 billion

South Korea, France, and Japan, next on list followed by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Where is Pakistan in top Powerful country list?

Pakistan, a country of $ 350 billion economy, despite being regional power, did not make it to the top 10 list in 2025. With a population exceeding 242 million and significant military capabilities, Pakistan holds considerable regional influence, especially within South Asia.

The economic growth of South Asian nation has not been on par with the countries that topped the list. Pakistan’s GDP lags behind global economic giants, affecting its overall ranking.

The factors contributing to Pakistan’s absence from the top ranks include challenges such as economic instability, political volatility, and limited tech advancements.

India, which also missed the top 10 list, stands at 12th position, just ahead of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While India boasts a large population and a growing economy, its absence from the top 10 highlights the increasing gap between emerging economies and established global powers.