Gold rates in Pakistan jump Rs1900 to touch Rs294,300 for first time

ISLAMABAD – The merry run of gold continued in Pakistan, with prices soaring by Rs1900, reaching a new all-time high of Rs294,300 per tola in local market on Tuesday.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows Gold rates advancing gains in line with global surge. With the new changes, gold price jumped by Rs1,900 to touch record Rs294,300 while 10 grams rate inched up by Rs1,629 to Rs252,314.

Today Gold Rates

Product Old Rate New Rate Change Gold (per tola) Rs292,400 Rs294,300 Rs1,900 Gold (10 grams) Rs250,685 Rs252,314 Rs1,629

Tuesday’s surge comes on heels of Monday hike when gold rates already risen by Rs200, setting an all-time high of Rs292,400 per tola.

Globally, prices also experienced a boost, with the price reaching $2,815 per ounce, up by $16 from the previous day. The premium on international gold stood at $20.

In addition to gold, silver prices also rose, climbing by Rs49 to reach Rs3,314 per tola.

The continuous rise in gold prices is reflective of the global market’s performance, which has impacted local pricing trends in Pakistan.