Gold starts week with another jump to hit all-time high in Pakistan; Check new prices here

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another high amid the record frenzy as prices skyrocketed to Rs292,400 per tola on Monday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows bullion prices hit new record, amid unprecedented climb in line with rising international rates. On Monday, the price of gold per touched by Rs200, to hit Rs292,400.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Gold Price Per Tola Per 10 Grams 3 Feb 2025 Rs 292,400 Rs 250,685 Change in Price + Rs 200 + Rs 171

The price of 10-gram gold also saw a rise, increasing by Rs171 to settle at Rs250,685, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The surge comes amid increase on Saturday, when the price of gold per tola had jumped by Rs400, reaching Rs292,200. The upward trend is in line with the global rise in gold prices, with international rates on Monday reaching $2,799 per ounce, up by $2 from the previous day.

In contrast, silver prices saw a slight dip, falling by Rs5 to reach Rs3,265 per tola.

The ongoing surge in gold prices has drawn attention as both local and international factors continue to push the precious metal’s value to new heights.

Gold Rates This Week