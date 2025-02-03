AGL48.7▼ -1.87 (-0.04%)AIRLINK192.46▼ -3.92 (-0.02%)BOP10.23▲ 0.12 (0.01%)CNERGY7.53▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DCL8.66▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML47.68▼ -1.18 (-0.02%)DGKC106.98▼ -0.47 (0.00%)FCCL38.1▲ 0 (0.00%)FFL15.41▼ -0.33 (-0.02%)HUBC128.08▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.77▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.44▼ -0.16 (-0.03%)KOSM6.21▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF44.62▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)NBP70.52▼ -0.32 (0.00%)OGDC202.69▼ -3.82 (-0.02%)PAEL37.95▼ -1.82 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.84▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)PPL175.05▼ -3.86 (-0.02%)PRL37.34▼ -1.59 (-0.04%)PTC23.45▼ -0.86 (-0.04%)SEARL104.89▼ -4.38 (-0.04%)TELE8.27▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.58▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)TPLP12.13▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TREET21.41▼ -0.8 (-0.04%)TRG63.98▼ -0.78 (-0.01%)UNITY30.68▲ 0.06 (0.00%)WTL1.63▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold starts week with another jump to hit all-time high in Pakistan; Check new prices here

Gold Price In Pakistan Falls To Rs275000 After Fresh Tweaks Check Full Rate List
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another high amid the record frenzy as prices skyrocketed to Rs292,400 per tola on Monday.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows bullion prices hit new record, amid unprecedented climb in line with rising international rates. On Monday, the price of gold per touched by Rs200, to hit Rs292,400.

Pakistan Gold Rates

Gold Price Per Tola  Per 10 Grams 
3 Feb 2025 Rs 292,400 Rs 250,685
Change in Price + Rs 200 + Rs 171

The price of 10-gram gold also saw a rise, increasing by Rs171 to settle at Rs250,685, as reported by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The surge comes amid increase on Saturday, when the price of gold per tola had jumped by Rs400, reaching Rs292,200. The upward trend is in line with the global rise in gold prices, with international rates on Monday reaching $2,799 per ounce, up by $2 from the previous day.

In contrast, silver prices saw a slight dip, falling by Rs5 to reach Rs3,265 per tola.

The ongoing surge in gold prices has drawn attention as both local and international factors continue to push the precious metal’s value to new heights.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
1-Feb Rs292,200
31-Jan Rs291,800
30-Jan Rs290,300
29-Jan Rs288,700
28-Jan Rs286,400
27-Jan Rs289,100
25-Jan Rs289,400

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia move up today – 03 February 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Beleaguered Imran Khan backs Pak Army’s anti-terrorism efforts amid surge in attacks

  • Featured, Pakistan

Germany visit visa from Pakistan – bank statement update for Feb 2025

  • Pakistan

Honda CD 70, CG 125 latest prices in Pakistan for February 2025

  • Pakistan

Policeman shot dead in Khyber on first day of anti-polio drive in Pakistan

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer