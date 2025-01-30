Pakistan expresses desire to further solidify relationship with US

ISLAMABAD Foreign Office on Thursday said that Pakistan wanted to remain engaged with the US at multiple levels and expressed desires to further solidify this important relationship.

Pakistan on Thursday urged the international community to be mindful of the destabilizing impact of their arms transfer to India on regional stability and fanning its hegemonic ambitions.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan also voiced serious concerns over Indian involvement in target killings inside Pakistan and other countries. He said Pakistan has highlighted it and also is in contact with a lot of other countries on the matter.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute is crystal clear. He said we draw attention of international community to horrendous acts being perpetrated by India against Kashmiri people. He emphasized the peaceful settlement of the longstanding dispute according to the wishes of Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions for a stable South Asia.

To a question, Shafqat Ali Khan said the proposal to displace the people of Gaza is deeply troubling and unjust. He emphasized the Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two state solution in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

When asked about contacts with the new US administration, the spokesperson said we remain engaged with the US at multiple levels. He said Pakistan desires to further solidify this important relationship.

Earlier in his opening statement, the Spokesperson said Pakistan and Serbia will hold the 5th round of bilateral political consultations tomorrow in Islamabad. He said the two sides will discuss a range of topics including political, trade and people to people contacts.

Shafqat Ali Khan said the third round of Pakistan Uzbekistan bilateral political consultations will be held on the 4th to 5th February in Tashkent.

The spokesperson said the second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral consultations is scheduled to be held in Doha on the 5th of next month. He said Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistani delegation. He said the Deputy Prime Minister will also interact with the Qatari leadership.