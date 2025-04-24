CDA, CGA sign MoU to enhance transparency, stability

An important meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, attended by CDA board members, Controller General of Pakistan (AGP), and other senior officers.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) at the CDA Headquarters to further enhance the transparency, stability, digitization and cashless system of CDA’s financial management.

The objective of the MoU is to implement a comprehensive asset management system in CDA through SAP an internationally recognized Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform.

Under the MoU, SAP will be utilized to streamline various functions, including budgeting, accounting, payroll running, procurement, inventory, and fixed asset tracking.

This system will facilitate real-time data processing, centralized reporting and stronger internal financial controls.

It is important to note that CDA’s Finance Wing has adopted a phased approach for SAP implementation, beginning with system design followed by data management staff training and full operational rollout.

Furthermore, the digitization of CDA’s financial matters through SAP will make financial regulations more transparent and efficient.

Similarly, timely audits will help promptly address any financial irregularities.

SAP will also establish a digital financial dashboard for CDA, enabling a review of the financial system as well as the performance of relevant officers.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that signing the MoU with the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) is part of CDA’s broader vision to strengthen, modernize and stabilize the authority’s financial system through advanced digital technology.

This will not only improve CDA’s performance but also enhance public service delivery.