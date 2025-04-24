AGL59.22▼ -2.47 (-0.04%)AIRLINK176.01▼ -2.15 (-0.01%)BOP9.9▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.06▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)DCL10.25▼ -0.21 (-0.02%)DFML41.6▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC123.7▼ -1.49 (-0.01%)FCCL45.09▼ -0.68 (-0.01%)FFL15.8▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)HUBC140.3▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.81▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.38▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.79▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF65.75▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP85.2▼ -0.66 (-0.01%)OGDC212.2▼ -2.16 (-0.01%)PAEL45.13▼ -0.77 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.45▼ -0.32 (-0.03%)PPL167.79▼ -2.03 (-0.01%)PRL31.39▼ -1.79 (-0.05%)PTC21.4▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)SEARL91.75▼ -1.65 (-0.02%)TELE7.53▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)TOMCL35.15▼ -1.26 (-0.03%)TPLP9.59▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET20.34▼ -0.28 (-0.01%)TRG65.79▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)UNITY26.54▼ -0.51 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 24 April, 2025

How Much Foreign Currency An Individual Can Buy Per Day In Pakistan
KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees registered downward trend as it stood at Rs 280 with a selling rate of Rs 281.65.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling
  US Dollar USD 280  281.5
  Euro EUR  322.65   325.4
  UK Pound GBP  373.5    377.5
 UAE Dirham AED   76.5    77.3
 Saudi Riyal SAR   74.7  75.25
 Australian Dollar AUD   180.75  183
 Bahrain Dinar BHD    741.3   749.3
 Canadian Dollar CAD   201   206
 China Yuan CNY  37.59  37.99
 Danish Krone DKK  42.42  42.82
 Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.85  36.2
 Indian Rupee IND  3.19  3.28
 Japanese Yen JPY  2   2.06
 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD  905.2   914.7
 Malaysian Ringgit MYR  62.98  63.58
 New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.73 166.73
 Norwegians Krone NOK  26.44  26.74
 Omani Riyal OMR   723.79   730.5
 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.88 77.08
 Singapore Dollar SGD   215.6  217.6
 Swedish Korona SEK 28.84   29.14
 Swiss Franc CHF 314.86  317.66
  Thai Bhat THB   8.25  8.4

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:20 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Our Correspondent

