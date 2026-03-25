PCB postpones academy trials as part of austerity measures

The Pakistan Cricket Board has postponed the academy trials in selected cities for at least two weeks in view of the austerity measures taken by the government.

The trials in Hyderabad and Karachi have already been completed, while the trials in Bahawalpur, Multan and other remaining centres will now be held at a later date. The revised schedule will be announced in due course.

The PCB remains committed to providing aspiring cricketers across the country with equal opportunities to showcase their talent and will share further updates on the academy trials as soon as they are finalised.

The PCB had earlier decided to go ahead with holding the 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League without spectators. Now, the PSL matches will be played at two venues to minimise team travel amid the ongoing energy crisis.