Pcb Announces Tickets Refund Policy For Hbl Psl 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced the ticket refund policy for HBL Pakistan Super League 11.

The following are the important points regarding the refund policy for the ticket holders:

All ticket holders who purchased tickets online for HBL PSL 11 will receive refunds automatically through the original payment method used at the time of booking. This includes payments made via debit cards, credit cards, JazzCash, and Easypaisa.

The refund process is scheduled to commence on 30th March 2026 and is expected to be completed within 15 working days. Timelines may vary slightly depending on the respective bank or payment service provider. No action is required from ticket holders to initiate the refund.

However, in case of any delays beyond the stated timeframe, customers are advised to contact their respective bank or payment platform for further assistance.