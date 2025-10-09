Pak Army ex-Brigadier Rashid Naseer roars back after winning defamation case against Adil Raja

ISLAMABAD – Former officer of Pakistan Army Brigadier (Retired) Rashid Naseer won a high-profile defamation case against UK-based Adil Raja as the court decisively dismissed all allegations made by Adil Raja as false, baseless, and malicious.

In a landmark judgment, Judge Richard Spearman ordered Adil Raja to pay Brigadier (r) Rashid Naseer £350,000, which is around Rs14 crore in damages. The case, originally filed in June 2022, has finally reached its conclusion, marking a major precedent in international defamation law.

Speaking after ruling, Brigadier (r) Rashid said he justice finally prevailed after long and tough three-year legal battle. He sent a pointed message a London-based journo, saying the verdict sends clear message to all those who lie, spread hatred, and defame others to create sensational dramas. Remember, no court in any country will support you, whether in Pakistan or abroad.

Rashid thanked judge for fair decision and lauded efforts of his legal team, including Barrister David Leemer, the Stone White Solicitors team, as well as Ishrat Sultana and Sadia Qureshi, whose dedication and hard work were instrumental in this outcome.

“This victory is not just mine,” Rashid Naseer said, saying the victory of all those who have been maliciously targeted by such characters.

This ruling sends a resounding message across borders: malicious lies, character assassination, and hate-fueled campaigns will not find refuge in any court, whether in Pakistan or abroad.

Adil Raja is also a retired Army major who become a prominent social media personality with his controversial stance. A strong supporter of a politcal party and a vocal critic of military establishment, Raja holds degrees from the Pakistan Military Academy and the University of Peshawar. He worked with DHA, and other organisations.

He also sparked controversy after alleging that senior military officers used Pakistani actresses and models to blackmail politicians.