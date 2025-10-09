TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud killed in suspected Airstrikes in Kabul

KABUL – Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Pakistan chief Noor Wali Mehsud has been reportedly killed in a precision airstrike targeting Pakistan’s most wanted militant, along with potential successors Qari Saifullah Mehsud and Khalid Mehsud, in the heart of Kabul.

According to sources, a drone strike hits Noor Wali Mehsud, severely damaging his vehicle. While official confirmation of his death is yet to be released, reports suggest he sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses claim he was moving freely in the vehicle at the time of the attack, underscoring the audacity of the strike deep inside Afghanistan’s capital.

The incident comes amid a sharp intensification of operations against TTP leadership, though the implications for the group’s command structure remain uncertain. Analysts warn that the strike could trigger retaliation or shifts within the militant organization.

The airstrike coincided with two powerful explosions, followed by heavy gunfire, in Kabul’s eastern District 8. Residents reported widespread panic as the blasts rattled nearby neighborhoods. Unverified social media posts suggested the sounds of aircraft overhead, sparking speculation about further airstrikes.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is scheduled to hold a press conference tomorrow at Peshawar Corps Headquarters to provide official details and updates on the high-stakes operation.

This unprecedented strike in the Afghan capital marks one of the boldest moves against the TTP in recent years, highlighting the intensifying cross-border security measures by Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has confirmed that an explosion did occur but urged citizens to remain calm, assuring the public there is no immediate cause for concern.

Mujahid said an investigation is underway and that no reports of damage have been received so far.

Unverified sources also claim that jets have struck multiple targets in and around Kabul, a report that, if confirmed, could mark a dramatic escalation in the situation.

Afghan Taliban are yet to comment about nature of blast, are urging residents to stay alert as details continue to unfold.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…