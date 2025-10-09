CSS 2024: 364 vacancies announced by FPSC – full breakdown here

ISLAMABAD – As aspiring civil servants across Pakistan had been waiting, checking updates, and speculating about the next big announcement. The wait is finally over as Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced details of vacancies for the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination 2024, allocating total of 364 posts across various federal departments and occupational groups.

The commission said vacancies include 247 new posts and 117 carry-over positions from previous years. Out of the total seats, 214 have been reserved for open merit, 32 for women, and 118 for minorities.

CSS 2024 Vacancies

Region Number of Seats Punjab 179 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 48 Balochistan 31 Sindh (Rural) 32 Sindh (Urban) 29 Ex-FATA 15 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 8 Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 4 Total 364

The candidates qualifying CSS 2024 examination will be allocated to various prestigious occupational groups, including the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), Inland Revenue Service (IRS), Office Management Group (OMG), and several others.

PPSC clarified that allocation of successful candidates will be carried out based on merit, candidate preferences, and domicile, while ensuring adherence to provincial, regional, women, and minority quotas.

CSS 2024 results will help placement of qualified candidates in the respective federal services and groups.