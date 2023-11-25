RAWALPINDI – Pakistani military’s Field General Court Martial (FGCM) has convicted two former officers of under Pakistan Army Act 1952.

It has awarded 14 years of rigorous imprisonment to Major (retd) Adil Farooq Raja while Captain (retd) Haider Mehdi has been awarded 12 years in jail.

“Ranks of both officers were forfeited, both were charged for violation of Official Secrets Act (OSA) and espionage”, reads ISPR statement.

Both are currently living in abroad from where they were inciting public through social media.

More to follow…