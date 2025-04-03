Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; rains expected in upper parts

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds are expected in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Battagram, Shangla, Buner, Malakand and surroundings on Thursday night.

On Friday and Saturday, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while hot in southern districts during daytime.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24°C and 26°C on Friday and 25°C and 27°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, light rains, gusty winds occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Cherat 08, Dir (upper 05, lower 01), Malam Jabba 03, Kalam, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Peshawar (AP) and Tahkt Bhai 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 51 per cent.