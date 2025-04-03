AGL72.44▲ 5.33 (0.08%)AIRLINK177.56▲ 3.88 (0.02%)BOP11.05▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY8.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL9.17▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML45.26▲ 0.66 (0.01%)DGKC134.05▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL47.32▲ 0.91 (0.02%)FFL16.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC146.91▲ 0.59 (0.00%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.11 (0.03%)KOSM5.91▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF62.02▲ 2.36 (0.04%)NBP75.86▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)OGDC234.68▲ 1.95 (0.01%)PAEL46.41▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.57▲ 0.17 (0.02%)PPL191.8▲ 0.32 (0.00%)PRL37.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)PTC23.2▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL100.89▲ 2.13 (0.02%)TELE7.84▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL34.61▲ 0.62 (0.02%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.36 (0.03%)TREET22.32▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG67.29▲ 1.28 (0.02%)UNITY28.61▲ 0.25 (0.01%)WTL1.36▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

Double delight for Consumers as NEPRA lowers Electricity Rates under quarterly adjustment

ISLAMABAD – Power consumers in Pakistan got another relief on the same day when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lowered electricity prices to pass on relief.

Under quarterly adjustment for period from October to December 2024, electricity rates have been lowered by Rs1.90 per unit, benefiting all consumers, including those in country’s financial capital Karachi.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority confirmed price cut through an official notification, saying the reduction will be implemented from April to June 2025. This adjustment is expected to bring substantial relief, with an estimated Rs56.38 billion in savings for electricity consumers.

The price reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers, as the decision comes after request from the distribution companies, which had sought a decrease in electricity prices.

In addition to the quarterly price adjustment, NEPRA has also confirmed a reduction in the monthly fuel cost adjustment for DISCO consumers. Fuel charges for February have been reduced by Rs. 0.46 per unit, while for Karachi consumers, the January fuel charge adjustment saw a drop of Rs. 3.02 per unit.

Electricity Relief Package

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced major reduction in power tariffs. Domestic consumers will see a reduction of Rs7.41 per unit, while industrial units will benefit from a Rs7.59 per unit decrease.

The price cuts come after the government’s request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which followed approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a Re1 per kilowatt reduction in utility rates.

Electricity Rates in Pakistan

Sectors Old Rate per unit New Rate  Cut
Average Price Rs45.05 Rs37.64 Rs7.41
Domestic Consumers Rs45.05 Rs37.64 Rs7.15
Commercial Consumers Rs71.06 Rs62.47 Rs8.58
General Services Rs56.66 Rs49.48 Rs7.18
Industrial Consumers Rs48.19 Rs40.50 Rs7.69
Bulk Supply Rs55.05 Rs47.87 Rs7.18
Agricultural Sector Rs41.76 Rs34.58 Rs7.18

Calculate your April Electricity bills after Big Relief in Power Tariff

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

