Double delight for Consumers as NEPRA lowers Electricity Rates under quarterly adjustment

ISLAMABAD – Power consumers in Pakistan got another relief on the same day when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lowered electricity prices to pass on relief.

Under quarterly adjustment for period from October to December 2024, electricity rates have been lowered by Rs1.90 per unit, benefiting all consumers, including those in country’s financial capital Karachi.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority confirmed price cut through an official notification, saying the reduction will be implemented from April to June 2025. This adjustment is expected to bring substantial relief, with an estimated Rs56.38 billion in savings for electricity consumers.

The price reduction will not apply to lifeline consumers, as the decision comes after request from the distribution companies, which had sought a decrease in electricity prices.

In addition to the quarterly price adjustment, NEPRA has also confirmed a reduction in the monthly fuel cost adjustment for DISCO consumers. Fuel charges for February have been reduced by Rs. 0.46 per unit, while for Karachi consumers, the January fuel charge adjustment saw a drop of Rs. 3.02 per unit.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced major reduction in power tariffs. Domestic consumers will see a reduction of Rs7.41 per unit, while industrial units will benefit from a Rs7.59 per unit decrease.

The price cuts come after the government’s request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), which followed approval from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a Re1 per kilowatt reduction in utility rates.

Electricity Rates in Pakistan