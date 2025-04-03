AGL72.44▲ 5.33 (0.08%)AIRLINK177.56▲ 3.88 (0.02%)BOP11.05▲ 0.23 (0.02%)CNERGY8.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DCL9.17▲ 0.11 (0.01%)DFML45.26▲ 0.66 (0.01%)DGKC134.05▼ -1.28 (-0.01%)FCCL47.32▲ 0.91 (0.02%)FFL16.12▼ -0.02 (0.00%)HUBC146.91▲ 0.59 (0.00%)HUMNL13.51▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.5▲ 0.11 (0.03%)KOSM5.91▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF62.02▲ 2.36 (0.04%)NBP75.86▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)OGDC234.68▲ 1.95 (0.01%)PAEL46.41▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)PIBTL10.57▲ 0.17 (0.02%)PPL191.8▲ 0.32 (0.00%)PRL37.32▲ 0.49 (0.01%)PTC23.2▲ 0 (0.00%)SEARL100.89▲ 2.13 (0.02%)TELE7.84▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL34.61▲ 0.62 (0.02%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.36 (0.03%)TREET22.32▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TRG67.29▲ 1.28 (0.02%)UNITY28.61▲ 0.25 (0.01%)WTL1.36▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves rise by $70 million

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,579.7 million as of March 28, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $10,676.3 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $4,903.4 million as of March 28, 2025.

During the week ending March 28, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. Last week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

Recomended

