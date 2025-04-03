Karachi, Sindh weather; 02°C to 04°C above normal temperatures likely

KARACHI – Hot and dry weather will likely prevail in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Friday and the next two days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 02°C to 04°C above normal levels during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over the upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly hot and dry weather is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh on Friday and the remaining days in the week with 02°C to 04°C above normal daytime temperatures.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Friday and 36°C and 38°C on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 41°C and 43°C on Friday and 42°C and 44°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mithi remained the hottest place in Sindh, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. Maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 44°C, and Tando Jam and Chhor at 43°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 42°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 13 per cent.