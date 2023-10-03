PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday claimed the PPP was the “only” political party in the country that wanted timely elections.

“PPP is the country’s only party that wants elections to take place,” he said in a press conference here, lamenting how “so-called” political leaders were coming up with excuses to delay polls.

“You must have seen that sometimes a so-called leader comes on screen and says: ‘Delimitation has to happen and until then [elections can be delayed]’. Okay let’s accept delimitation [needs to be done] but that process has been completed so now there should be no issue in giving the date [for polls].

“If not delimitation, then sometimes someone begins talking about the weather that ‘it is very cold in February and January so how will we contest elections,’ while others talk about the law and order situation,” Bilawal said.

His statement appeared to be a criticism of JUI-F emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s concerns over holding elections in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at a time when they remain gripped by intense winter. Talking about the discourse over the timing of elections, Bilawal said the public should realise who was running away from accountability in polls and who was ready to present themselves for answerability before voters.