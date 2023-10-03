Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday called upon every section of the society to play role in complete eradication of polio virus from the country.

He said that everyone would have to participate in this sacred task to ensure safe and healthy future of children of the country.

Chairing a meeting of the National Task Force for eradication of polio here, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to engage religious scholars, teachers, parents and all stakeholders to become part of the polio awareness campaign in the country.

He also directed them to ensure security of the polio workers during the anti-polio campaign. Expressing satisfaction over the significant drop of polio cases in the country, the prime minister vowed to continue efforts till complete uprooting of this crippling disease from the country.

The nation would celebrate the day when every child of the country would be completely safe from this disease, the prime minister said adding that it was a fact that all the religious scholars, including Imam-e-Kaaba, had declared the polio vaccine absolutely safe and very necessary for the future of children without disabilities.

PM Kakar, expressing concern over reports of polio virus in the three districts of the country, directed to run a special anti-polio campaign in areas where the polio virus had been reported. “We are grateful to the international partners for their active participation and key support in Pakistan’s National Polio Program,” he added.

The meeting was informed that compared to the 20 cases reported in the country in 2022, only two cases had been reported this year, which was mainly due to the continuation of anti-polio campaigns at the national level.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday launched the five-day anti-polio vaccination drive targeting around 44 million children across the country.

The prime minister initiated the campaign by administering anti-polio vaccine oral drops and vitamin A to children, at the PM House. Interim Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and senior officials were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Kakar stated that 350,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to administer anti-polio vaccines to 44 million children aged upto 5 years.

He termed polio workers as the nation’s heroes who brave challenges while making the anti-polio drive successful. He also mentioned the support of the international partners in helping Pakistan to eradicate polio.