Gold prices in Pakistan climb to fresh high – Check latest rates on Oct 23

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continued to break all previous records amid rising global prices on Wednesday.

According to Sarafa Association, per tola gold price surged by Rs2,000 to hit Rs285,400 while the price of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,714 to settle at Rs244,684 in Pakistan.

The bullion rate also registered whooping gains in the international market as per ounce price surged by $20 to settle at settle at record high of $2,757.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Type of Gold Price Change  Current Price 
24-Carat Gold +2,000 Rs285,400
10 Grams of Gold +1,714 Rs244,684

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,150 and Rs2,700.62 respectively.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold surged by Rs1,100 to settle at Rs282,300. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also moved up by Rs943 to Rs242,970.

