Nobel laureate Malala reaches Pakistan for global summit on girls’ education

Nobel Laureate Malala Reaches Pakistan For Global Summit On Girls Education
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan educationist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai reached Pakistan on Saturday to attend the global summit on girls education.

A two-day International Conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” will begin in Islamabad from today, January 11.

The conference aims at addressing the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide; foster dialogue; and find actionable solutions to address the challenges.

Around 150 delegates from 47 countries are attending the conference.

Malala is now excited to join Muslim leaders from around the globe for critical conference on girls’ education,” she said in a social media post.

The Oxford graduate said On Sunday, I’ll speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls.”

Malala remains vocal against Taliban’s ban on girls’ education in northwestern Pakistan. She survived the attack, but continued her activism and in 2014 became youngest-ever recipient of Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote education for children worldwide.

After her recovery, she continued her education and activism, addressing United Nations and writing memoir, I Am Malala.

Our Correspondent

