No complaint against extortion demand from Chinese across Sindh: IGP

KARACHI – Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon ruled out any complaint against demand of extortion from the Chinese citizens across the province.

“There is no complaint regarding demand of extortion from the Chinese citizens,” said the IGP while speaking to a local private TV on Saturday.

The statement of the Sindh police chief came a day after a plea was moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking action against the police over demand of extortion from the Chinese investors. According to the reports, six individuals of Chinese companies filed the petition.

However, the IGP Sindh emphasized that there is no compromise on the security of Chinese nationals, adding that the security concerns have limited the movement of Chinese citizens.

He further mentioned that investigations are underway regarding any legal proceedings involving Chinese nationals.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also highlighted that the police must strictly implement the SOPs related to the security of foreigners. He said that the local sponsors are not receiving the same level of response as they did before, due to security reasons.

Web Desk Staff

