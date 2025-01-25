TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikander arrested in Lahore (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Tiktok stars continue to remain in hot waters in recent times, and the latest one to join the grim list is Zulqarnain Sikander – who lamented ‘injustice’ with him.

The social media star with over 17 million followers was reportedly held during a wedding celebration of a close friend, leaving both his family and fans shocked. Much details about the incident remain under the wraps as the Tiktok claimed to be in police custody for several hours.

A clip on his social media handle shows Zulqarnain sharing his ordeal. He said anything is possible in this country, and he is still confused about the person who is trying to defame him.

Zulfiqar said a fake case was registered against him, and he decided to speak on the matter inthe future.

Amid the frenzy, fans and supporters of the TikTok star expressed their concern, with many voicing their support and condemning the arrest. This incident comes just days after fellow TikTok influencer Rajab Butt was sentenced by a court, raising further questions about the treatment of social media influencers in the country.

Punjab police have also not shared a statement regarding the reasons behind Zulqarnain Sikander’s arrest. The situation continues to unfold, and fans are eagerly awaiting further updates.