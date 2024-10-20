New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to lift Women’s T20 World Cup

DUBAI – New Zealand beat South Africa by 32-run in the final to lift the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging 159-run target for the victory, South Africa managed to reach 126/9 in the allocated 20 overs despite a solid 51-run opening partnership between skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33) and Tazmin Brits (17).

Chloe Tryon scored 14 and Annerie Dercksen 10 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures. Player of the match Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair bagged three wickets each while Eden Carson, Fran Jonas and Brooke Halliday took one wicket each.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand scored 158/5 in the allocated 20 overs despite losing Georgia Plimmer (9) in the second over.

Amelia Kerr was the top scorer who made 43 runs followed by Brooke Halliday who scored 38 runs. Opener Suzie Bates made 32 and Maddy Green scored unbeaten 12 runs.

Nonkululeko Mlaba bagged two wickets and Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk took one wicket each.

The toss did not make any difference as New Zealand desired to bat first to put runs on board in the high-pressure game. Both sides fielded the same playing XIs that won their respective semi-finals.

New Zealand XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (capt), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka