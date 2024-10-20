AGL37.98▼ -0.03 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.23▼ -0.05 (0.00%)BOP5.39▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.71▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)DCL7.36▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)DFML45.36▲ 0.06 (0.00%)DGKC77.93▼ -0.9 (-0.01%)FCCL28.58▼ -0.46 (-0.02%)FFBL56.08▼ -0.9 (-0.02%)FFL8.93▼ -0.41 (-0.04%)HUBC102.34▲ 4.98 (0.05%)HUMNL13.18▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)KEL3.71▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM7.24▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)MLCF37.1▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)NBP66.53▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)OGDC165.68▼ -2.32 (-0.01%)PAEL24.75▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)PIBTL6.64▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)PPL128.65▼ -2.65 (-0.02%)PRL23.88▼ -2.57 (-0.10%)PTC14.88▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)SEARL61.09▼ -2.16 (-0.03%)TELE6.91▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.67▼ -0.63 (-0.02%)TPLP7.72▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)TREET14.01▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TRG44.5▼ -0.12 (0.00%)UNITY25.66▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.2▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

Na Senate Sessions Due On Oct 17 For Constitutional Amendment
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Following approval from the federal cabinet, the Senate passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill with a majority on Sunday.

65 members of the Upper House voted in favour of 22 clauses of the Bill. Four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators abstained from voting.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the Bill which was supported by all the parties except the PTI.

The Law Minister stated that the 18th Amendment altered the process of appointing judges to the higher judiciary. He said that the hastily passed 19th Amendment disrupted the balance of the Constitution. He said the Judicial Commission, established under the 18th Amendment, was coerced into approving the 19th Amendment, and its inclination towards a particular institution reduced the authority of the parliamentary committee.

He said that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was not interested in any extension. He said that the CJP has insisted that any amendments would come into effect after his retirement.

PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar warned that without consensus, the Constitution could lose its strength. He said that amendments should reflect the people’s will.

He said that the PTI was excluded from the process of amending the constitution. He raised concerns about mistakes in the bill and predicted confusion over the role of constitutional benches.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan, Top News

Cabinet approves 26th constitutional amendment

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore, Karachi among most polluted cities in world

  • Top News

Constitutional amendments presentation deferred till today

  • Top News

No male staff in women institutions: LHC CJ

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer