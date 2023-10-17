With new timings in effect, schools operating in single-shift will start classes from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and on Fridays, the classes will continue till 12:30 pm.

The revised timings for schools working in double shifts will be from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and on Friday, the classes will end at 12:30 pm.

The evening shift will start from 1 pm to 6 pm on Monday to Thursday, and the second shift will commence from 2:30 pm on Friday. For postgraduate colleges, classes will operate from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm or 4:00 p.m.

Punjab already changed the timings as temperature expected to drop further while Sindh, KP and Balochistan will announce later.

Met Office has predicted rain, and thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, and Potohar region.