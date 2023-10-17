WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden strongly condemned the horrific killing of Palestinian-American boy who was brutally murdered in an anti-Islamic hate crime in Illinois state.

The horrific incident is the latest in a series of attacks on Muslims as a Palestinian origin boy was killed and his mother was wounded after his landlord attacked them because of their faith.

In a statement, the US President said First Lady Jill and I were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a six-year-old child and the attempted murder of the child’s mother in their home yesterday in Illinois.

He said such a horrific act of hate has no place in the US and stands against our fundamental values, freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are. POTUS also urged Americans to unite against Islamophobia after the killing.

He said we must unite and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. “I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone,” Biden said.

Biden said we join everyone here at the White House in sending our condolences and prayers to the family, including for the mother’s recovery, and to the broader Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim American communities.

He said the child’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek—a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace.

The incident sent shockwaves across the US and the world as a forensic examination revealed that the boy was stabbed 26 times throughout his body, while his mother suffered over a dozen stab wounds.

The woman is recovering and is expected to survive, the report said while attacker Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and two counts of a hate crime.