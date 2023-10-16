LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore, and several cities in the region become most polluted metropolises amid alarming surge in air pollution, which prompted different proposals including a mid-day holiday for all educational institutions.

As students are waiting for the holiday announcement, interim Punjab Education Minister Mansoor Qadir said the government decided against closing schools on Wednesday, October 18.

He said due to the rain, the air quality improved in Lahore, and earlier the AQI was alarmingly high.

Qadir said this week, schools are not going to be closed, and every week, officials will conduct meetings on the smog issue and then take decisions on the holiday.

He maintained that every year people get sick due to smog, stressing awareness about air pollution.

He further added that government has imposed Section 144 to end smog and restricted cars on the road.