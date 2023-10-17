All automakers including Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki jacked up prices in the year 2023 in the wake huge depreciation of the local currency. Atlas Honda increased bike prices by at least six times, making it more difficult to buy their cheapest ride.

Amid the stern action against hoarding and, administrative measures introduced by the State Bank, rupee experienced a sharp recovery in the interbank market, rising by around Rs30 to trade around 275. This recovery was attributed to a new economic plan, and it started affecting prices of all items, especially petrol and auto products.

A report shared 24 News claimed that Honda Motorcycle has lowered prices of its two top models, the Honda CD 70 and Honda 125. The report claimed that price of Honda CG125 special edition was lowered by Rs38,500, and new price stands around 253,000, and price of Honda 125 regular edition rate has been reduced by Rs33,500, with new pricing hovering around Rs2lac.

It further claimed that Honda’s most selling unit CD70 prices were slashed by Rs22,000, and the upcoming price is set to be around Rs135,900.

It said the new rates will be effective from October 18 after issuance of the notification.

Pakistan Observer approached a local dealer of Atlas Honda in Lahore, but the official denied confirming any drop in price.