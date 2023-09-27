LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced two-day holidays in all schools across the province over the rise in pink eye infections.

Student in the province will observe long weekend as Friday will be public holiday for Eid Milad un Nabi and the schools will remain closed for the weekend.

Earlier, Punjab government has also issued an alert for schools across the province over rise in cases of pink eye infection. Schools Education Authority has directed the schools to organize a ‘zero period’ to educate students about the infection and ways to stop the spread of it.

It has asked the school teachers to explain the causes of the infection and precaution measures during the zero period.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in Punjab has issued an advisory as cases of pink eye infection continue to surge in various cities across the province. The viral infection spreads through coughing, sneezing and touching hands, while it took eight to ten days to recover from it.

Parts of PaKistan is suffering from conjuctivitis epidemic as thousands of patients are infected with virus causing higher tear production, pain in eye, redness and itching.