New Water Rules in Islamabad as CDA makes Rainwater Harvesting Compulsory

ISLAMABAD – A major development is coming to Islamabad as authorities move to confront the city’s growing water challenges.

In new directives, Capital Development Authority drawn a clear line for residents and builders alike, requiring every residential and commercial structure to adopt water harvesting systems within strict 6-month timeframe. From rooftops to rural edges, the plan aims to capture rainwater that once went to waste and send it back into the ground to help replenish the city’s depleting resources.

The initiative aims to tackle growing water scarcity by ensuring that rainwater collected from rooftops and buildings is not wasted. Instead, the systems will channel this water back into the ground, helping replenish underground water reserves and promote sustainable usage.

The directive is not limited to private homes and business centers. Authorities also expanded its scope to include farmhouses, government buildings, playgrounds, and even rural areas, making it a city-wide mandate. In addition, all newly submitted building plans must now incorporate water harvesting systems as a compulsory design requirement.

CDA made it clear that the deadline will be strictly enforced. Once this given period ends, teams will start door-to-door inspections across Islamabad to verify whether properties have complied with the new regulations.

Officials have also issued a stern warning: failure to install the required systems will result in strict action, including the imposition of heavy fines on non-compliant property owners. The move signals a firm regulatory stance as the authority moves to ensure widespread adoption of water conservation practices across the capital.