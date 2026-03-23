New timings issued for Markets in Punjab after Eid ul Fitr

LAHORE – Authorities across Punjab restored standard business regulations after end of Eid-ul-Fitr relaxations.

The temporary permission allowing late night commercial activity has been abruptly withdrawn, bringing all markets back under strict enforcement of closing hours at 10:00 PM.

Pakistani government imposed sweeping emergency austerity and fuel conservation measures in the face of escalating geopolitical instability and disruptions to global energy supplies. The crisis, linked to heightened conflict dynamics in the Middle East and concerns over the security of key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, has raised alarm bells over the country’s economic resilience.

Major changes were made due to interruptions in maritime oil transport that could have severe repercussions for Pakistan’s economy.

Under newly announced measures, half of all government employees will shift to work-from-home model on a rotating basis, while the private sector is being strongly encouraged to follow suit, except for critical industries like banking, which remain operational.

Educational institutions are also affected, with schools ordered to close for two weeks, although scheduled examinations will proceed without delay. Universities and higher education institutions have been instructed to transition to online learning platforms in an effort to conserve fuel and reduce travel.