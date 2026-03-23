School Holidays extended for another week amid energy-saving plan

KARACHI – Authorities in Balochistan have moved to extend the closure of educational institutions under the Prime Minister’s austerity campaign, and the move is expected to further dent region’s academic calendar.

The initial decision to suspend academic activities was taken in line with efforts to manage energy crisis, particularly in the context of the Iran-related situation. That temporary measure has now been prolonged, signaling continued caution as the government monitors evolving conditions.

The provincial administration officially announced that the holidays for educational institutions will now remain in effect until March 31, issuing a formal notification to this effect. The extension marks a further delay in the resumption of routine academic operations across the province.

Chief Minister’s aide Shahid Rind said that the decision to extend the shutdown aligns with broader national-level directives, emphasizing that the move was not taken in isolation but as part of a coordinated policy response.

He further explained that the provincial government is keeping a close and continuous watch on the situation, carefully assessing developments and stating that future steps will be determined promptly based on how circumstances evolve.

Rind also appealed to parents to ensure that their children remain engaged in educational activities during the extended break, underscoring the importance of maintaining academic continuity despite the closure of institutions. He added that once conditions stabilize, the government will take necessary measures to restore regular educational operations.

Previously, the Balochistan government had declared holidays for educational institutions up to March 23, but the latest extension reflects ongoing uncertainty and the administration’s cautious approach in managing both energy demands and prevailing conditions