Pakistan emerges as Key Backchannel Power Driving US–Iran Conflict Mediation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan comes under the spotlight as key “net regional stabilizer” as United States and Iran engage in urgent negotiations aimed at halting a three-week-long conflict.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Washington is actively involved in ongoing diplomatic discussions with Iran, describing recent rounds of dialogue as “very good and productive.” He indicated that negotiations are expected to continue throughout the week following two consecutive days of high-level talks that he characterized as constructive and promising. According to his remarks, these engagements could mark a critical turning point in efforts to de-escalate a conflict that has drawn increasing global concern.

Amid these high-stakes developments, Islamabad reportedly stepped into a pivotal behind-the-scenes diplomatic role. Working in coordination with Turkey and Egypt, Islamabad is said to have facilitated sensitive backchannel communications between Washington and Tehran. Over the past 48 hours, these efforts have allegedly involved the exchange of messages between the two sides, aimed at preventing further escalation and maintaining a fragile balance in an already volatile situation.

This strategic mediation effort shows broader regional initiative to prioritize dialogue over confrontation. The coordinated involvement of Pakistan and Turkey, in particular, is being viewed as a demonstration of how influential regional actors can help bridge divides and create pathways for negotiation during periods of heightened tension.

The developments are being linked to the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the strategic engagement of Pakistan’s military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir. Their combined diplomatic posture is being credited with reinforcing Pakistan’s image as a state capable of maintaining constructive relations across competing blocs while actively contributing to regional peace efforts.

Analysts note that Pakistan’s approach, characterized by balance, discretion, and multi-aligned diplomacy has enabled it to act as a credible intermediary at a time when direct communication between major stakeholders remains sensitive. This positioning has allowed Islamabad to play a facilitating role without overtly aligning with any single party in the conflict.