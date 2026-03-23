Widespread rain, wind-hailstorms likely in Pakistan until March 30

Widespread rains and windstorms with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are likely in Pakistan from March 24 to March 30, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a western disturbance will likely approach the southwestern parts of Balochistan on March 24. It will intensify on March 27 and may persist till March 31.

PMD Forecast:

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely in Pakistan from March 24 to March 30.

Balochistan: Rain-wind/thunderstorms with few heavy falls and isolated hailstorms are expected in Panjgur, Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Makran Coast (Gawadar, Pasni, Ormara), Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kharan, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Sibbi, Kohlu, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Quetta, Loralai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, and Mastung from March 24 to March 25 and from March 27 to March 29, with occasional breaks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan from March 25 to March 26.

Widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the hills is expected from March 28 to March 30. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places during the period.

Punjab/Islamabad: Intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Pakpattan, Okara, Kasur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan from March 25 to March 26 and from March 28 to March 30.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir: Intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorms with snowfall over the hills are expected in GB (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar), and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur) from March 25 to March 26 and from March 28 to March 30. Hailstorms and heavy falls are likely at isolated places in Kashmir during the period.

Sindh: Intermittent rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Larkana from March 25 to March 26 and from March 28 to March 29.

Impacts:

Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Flash flood is expected in Balochistan and the local streams and nullahs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.

Windstorms/hailstorms may damage weak structures like electric poles, billboards, and solar panels. Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions. Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period.