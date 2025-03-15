Petrol, Diesel prices remain unchanged as govt plans relief on Electricity Bills

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis expected a big cut on Petrol, and Diesel rates from March 16, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed that prices of petroleum products in Pakistan will remain unchanged.

Despite ongoing fluctuations, the government is taking stern measures to ensure that the impact on the public is minimized, providing stability for consumers in the coming weeks.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

POLs Price Super 255.63 Diesel 258.64

PM Sharif also revealed that a major relief package is on cards, which will include key reduction in electricity tariffs. The package, aimed at easing the financial burden on the public, will be unveiled soon.

He assured Pakistanis that even though global oil prices continue to fluctuate, the government is committed to prioritizing public relief, saying petrol prices is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to mitigate economic challenges faced by citizens.

As part of his commitment to public welfare, the Prime Minister highlighted that steps are being taken to control inflation, with the reduction in electricity tariffs expected to have a broader positive impact on the country’s economy.

Masses can expect further details on relief package in the coming weeks, as the coalition government plans to provide much-needed financial relief ahead of Eid.