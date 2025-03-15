Petrol Prices in Pakistan; Expected Petrol, Diesel Rates from March 16

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are expected to get ‘Eid Gift’ before Eidul Fitar as prices of Petrol and Diesel are expected to come down by up to Rs14-15 per litre from March 16, 2025 Sunday.

Ahead of the fortnightly review, sources familiar with the development told Pakistan Observer that Petrol Price in Pakistan will witness a significant cut, providing much-needed relief to inflation hit masses.

Petrol Prices in Pakistan

It was reported that a proposal has been put forward to slash petrol rates by Rs14 per litre, while high-speed diesel will move down by Rs8-10 per litre.

Price of kerosene oil will be cut by Rs10 per litre and price of light speed diesel is said to come down by Rs7.12.

Current Petrol Prices

POLs Current Price Petrol Rs255.63 High-Speed Diesel Rs258.64

Expected Petrol, Diesel Prices for March 2025

POLs Proposed Cut New Price Petrol Rs14-15 Rs240-241 High-Speed Diesel Rs8 Rs249

The new rates will provide much-needed relief to the masses, especially in face of rising inflation. If approved, the price of petrol will drop to Rs241 per litre from Rs255.63, while the new price for high-speed diesel will be reduced to Rs249.94 per litre from Rs258.64.

Global Rates Cut

Oil prices stable after recent plunge due to hopes of Ukraine ceasefire, which could restore Russian energy supplies to Western markets.

As of March 15, Brent crude settled at $70.58 per barrel, while WTI closed at $67.18 per barrel.