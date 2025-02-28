Lpg Prices Reduced By Rs6 Per Kg In Pakistan Ahead Of Petrol Price Review

LAHORE – Pakistani authorities slashed Liquefied petroleum gas LPG prices by Rs6 per kg ahead of petrol price review.

In a relief, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced relief in LPG prices for month of March 2025. The newly issued notification said price of fuel price has been slashed by Rs6.15 per kilogram, bringing new price to Rs247.82 per kilogram.

This price cut is expected to provide relief to consumers, particularly in the domestic sector. OGRA also announced a reduction in the price of a domestic LPG cylinder. With price revision, the cost of 11.8 kg cylinder has been slashed by 72.57, bringing the new price to Rs2,924.31.

This reduction comes as welcome change for households relying on LPG for cooking and heating needs, offering some financial respite amidst rising living costs. The revised prices are now in effect for March, with consumers set to benefit from the lowered rates.

This price adjustment aligns with OGRA’s continued efforts to stabilize the LPG market and ensure fair pricing for consumers.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

On the other hand, petrol prices are likely to be increased for first half of the upcoming month of March 2025 as the government is making efforts to boost revenue generation.

The petrol prices are likely to climb Rs4 per litre while rate of diesel and kerosene oil would be decreased by Rs1 per litre. The new petrol prices will come into effect from March 1, 2025.