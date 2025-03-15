Eid Sale: iPhone 16 now available with Rs20,000 discount in Pakistan

KARACHI – Good news for Apple lovers in Pakistan, as the iPhone 16 is now available at a special discounted price of Rs298,000 under Eid 2025 Sale.

If you want to get your hand on a new Apple device, it could be your time, to secure a Rs20,000 discount. Eid Sale, running for a limited time, offers opportunity for Apple lovers to grab the latest iPhone model at a more affordable price.

iPhone 16, known for its cutting-edge features, enhanced camera quality, and powerful performance, is one of the most sought-after smartphones in the market.

iPhone 16 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 16 now available at special discounted price of Rs298,000 under the ongoing Eid Sale, offering Rs20,000 discount off its original price of Rs 317,000-320,000.

iPhone 16 Installment Plans in Pakistan

Duration Monthly Installment 3 Months Rs 102,405 6 Months Rs 52,837 9 Months Rs 35,990 12 Months Rs 27,593 With Faysal Bank

Duration Monthly Installment 3 Months Rs 104,561 6 Months Rs 53,694 9 Months Rs 36,790 12 Months Rs 28,220 18 Months Rs 22,073 24 Months Rs 17,940 36 Months Rs 13,812

iPhone 16 Specs