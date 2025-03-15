Eid Sale: iPhone 16 now available with Rs20,000 discount in Pakistan

KARACHI – Good news for Apple lovers in Pakistan, as the iPhone 16 is now available at a special discounted price of Rs298,000 under Eid 2025 Sale.
If you want to get your hand on a new Apple device, it could be your time, to secure a Rs20,000 discount. Eid Sale, running for a limited time, offers opportunity for Apple lovers to grab the latest iPhone model at a more affordable price.
iPhone 16, known for its cutting-edge features, enhanced camera quality, and powerful performance, is one of the most sought-after smartphones in the market.
iPhone 16 Price in Pakistan
iPhone 16 now available at special discounted price of Rs298,000 under the ongoing Eid Sale, offering Rs20,000 discount off its original price of Rs 317,000-320,000.
iPhone 16 Installment Plans in Pakistan
|Duration
|Monthly Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 102,405
|6 Months
|Rs 52,837
|9 Months
|Rs 35,990
|12 Months
|Rs 27,593
With Faysal Bank
|Duration
|Monthly Installment
|3 Months
|Rs 104,561
|6 Months
|Rs 53,694
|9 Months
|Rs 36,790
|12 Months
|Rs 28,220
|18 Months
|Rs 22,073
|24 Months
|Rs 17,940
|36 Months
|Rs 13,812
With Bank Alfalah
iPhone 16 Specs
|Feature
|Details
|Network
|5G, LTE, HSPA
|Launch
|Announced: Sept 9, 2024; Released: Sept 20, 2024
|Dimensions
|147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm, 170 g
|Display
|6.1 inches, Super Retina XDR OLED, 2000 nits brightness
|OS
|iOS 18, upgradable to iOS 18.3.2
|Chipset
|Apple A18 (3 nm), Hexa-core CPU
|Storage/RAM
|128GB/256GB/512GB, 8GB RAM
|Cameras
|48 MP (wide) + 12 MP (ultrawide), 4K video, 12 MP front camera
|Battery
|3561 mAh, PD2.0 fast charging, 25W wireless (MagSafe)
|SIM
|Nano-SIM + eSIM (up to 2), IP68 water resistance
|Sound
|Stereo speakers, No 3.5mm jack
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 1.72M, GeekBench: 7929, 4.5W reverse wireless charging